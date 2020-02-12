Entries open for Campaign Publishing Awards 2020

Entries have opened for the 2020 Campaign Publishing Awards, which recognise commercial and editorial excellence among publishers and media owners.

Previously known as the British Media Awards, the awards have been refreshed with separate categories for both consumer and business media companies.

There are also three new prizes for the best podcasts – an important area of innovation and growth for many publishers and media companies.

The early-bird deadline for entries is 27 February.

The launch of the Campaign Publishing Awards follows the successful debut in December 2019 of the Campaign Publishing Summit, where speakers included The Athletic, Hearst UK, News UK, Spotify and 56 Black Men.

Industry leaders from across the national, regional and international media industry will judge the awards in the spring, with the winners announced at an awards dinner at the London Hilton on Park Lane on 20 May.

Guardian News & Media won Media Company of the Year, i took home Media Brand of the Year and the Financial Times was awarded International Media Company of the Year at the awards in 2019.

Ian Hislop, editor of Private Eye, won given the award for Outstanding Contribution to British Media.

For more information on the Campaign Publishing Awards, including the entry kit, visit https://www.campaignpublishingawards.com.

For further details, contact stephanie.griffiths@haymarket.com.