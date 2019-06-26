Entries open for Campaign UK and EMEA Agency of the Year awards

Campaign's annual UK and EMEA Agency of the Year schemes are now open for entries.

The awards will be judged by a panel of top marketers from across the UK and EMEA region, in conjunction with the Campaign editorial team. Winners will be announced in Campaign’s March 2020 issue. The early-bird deadline for UK entries is 14 November.

Campaign's UK Agency of the Year is open to all advertising, creative, digital, media, PR, independent and specialist agencies, and recognises inspired leadership, creative excellence, outstanding business performance and overall achievements for both agencies and individuals.

Claire Beale, Campaign’s global editor-in-chief, said: "What makes a brilliant agency? Their culture and the talent they employ – and the UK’s agencies have been blessed with having the best of these in spades. It’s why the UK has always attracted many of the world’s greatest talent and produced much of the world’s best work.

"For decades, Campaign’s Agency of the Year awards have sought out and celebrated the very best agencies in their field. We have now expanded the UK awards, with the help of client marketers who help us shortlist the agency contenders and the industry’s top talent, to make them more rigorous than ever before."

Campaign’s EMEA Agency of the Year recognises inspired leadership, strategic innovation, creative excellence, outstanding business performance and overall achievements for both networks and individuals in the advertising and communications industry across EMEA.

It is open to agency networks with offices in at least three locations across the region. The early-bird deadline for submissions is 21 November.

Beale added: "For the second year running, Campaign is looking to find, and celebrate, the best agency networks and the best agency talent in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. We’re inviting companies and talent that works across markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa to help us showcase what excellence looks like in this vibrant region. And we’ll be working with a team of marketers to anoint best-in-class EMEA players."

For more details on the UK awards, visit http://aoyawards.com/uk. For the EMEA award, visit http://aoyawards.com/emea.