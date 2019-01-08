John Harrington
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Entries open for Campaigns for Good Awards 2019

New categories for this year include use of celebrities and influencers.

Entries open for Campaigns for Good Awards 2019

The prestigious awards scheme from PRWeek, Campaign and Third Sector that recognises the best good-cause campaigns has returned – with new categories around creative excellence, digital and social prowess, and use of celebrities and influencers.

The Campaigns for Good Awards, which debuted last year, are open to agencies, brands, public sector organisations, charities and NGOs.

The awards are an opportunity for agencies to prove their ability to produce creative and effective good-cause campaigns for clients and for brands to showcase their corporate social responsibility. Charities, NGOs and public sector bodies can also demonstrate their credentials for executing successful campaigns.

It follows a rise in "cause marketing" – particularly by brands wishing to position themselves as a positive force in society.

This year, there are categories focused on environmental causes, health, equality and inclusion, public awareness, fundraising and advocacy. Agency of the Year and Brand of the Year will be up for grabs, and there are three new specialist categories:

• Best Use of Creativity

• Best Use of Digital/Social Media

• Best Use of Celebrity and/or Influencers

The standard entry deadline is 5 March. Entries submitted after 5 March, but before the late-entry deadline of 19 March, will be subject to a late-entry fee.

Click here for more information and to enter the Campaigns for Good Awards. You can also contact Olivia Petty via olivia.petty@haymarket.com or 020 8267 4049.

Click here for the winners of the 2018 Campaigns for Good Awards, with links to profiles of the winning entries.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

ADLAND: How entertainment moments create blockbuster brands

ADLAND: How entertainment moments create blockbuster brands

Promoted

Added 3 hours ago
ADLAND: Why talent creates lasting impact

ADLAND: Why talent creates lasting impact

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago
Why customer loyalty isn't enough any more

Why customer loyalty isn't enough any more

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago
ADLAND: Standing up to stand out

ADLAND: Standing up to stand out

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago