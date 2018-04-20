Staff
Entries open for Media Week 30 Under 30 2018

Entries have opened for the Media Week 30 Under 30 2018.

James Wildman: president and chief executive of Hearst in the UK
Campaign’s annual search for the most talented rising stars working in UK commercial media is taking place in partnership with Hearst, the owner of 21 titles including Cosmopolitan, Elle, Esquire, Good Housekeeping and Harper’s Bazaar.

Media Week 30 Under 30 is open to anyone working in commercial media, including at a brand, media agency, media owner or other company in the media ecosystem.

James Wildman, the president and chief executive of Hearst in the UK, said: "We are very proud to sponsor Media Week 30 under 30 and our association feels very natural given Hearst’s strong focus on, and commitment to, nurturing young people across our business."

Hearst, which has a new, flagship headquarters, LSQ, in London’s Leicester Square, was recently named Best Publisher for New Talent by the PPA.

Applicants for Media Week 30 Under 30, who must be aged under 30 on 25 May 2018, have to submit a written entry and a short video.

The written entry comprises two parts: 400 words about your achievements in media, including an example of problem-solving for your company or a client in the last 12 months, and what you hope to achieve in the next 12 months, plus 250 words answering a question posed by Hearst.

The video must be no more than three minutes long and it should explain why you deserve to be one of the Media Week 30 Under 30.

Last year's winners came from a broad range of companies including Procter & Gamble, Manning Gottlieb OMD, MEC, Fetch, The Guardian, Telegraph Media Group, Talon Outdoor, and Digital Cinema Media.

The Media Week 30 Under 30 has spotted many future leaders.

Past winners include Kelly Williams, ITV managing director of commercial, Claudine Collins, managing director of MediaCom UK, and Hearst’s Wildman.

The deadline for applications is 18 May.

Find out more on the Media Week 30 Under 30 website

 

