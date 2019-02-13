Entry deadline looms for British Media Awards on 27 February

The deadline for entries to the British Media Awards is 27 February.

The awards, now in their eighth year, celebrate the best work by media owners and publishers, and recognise innovation and revenue diversification at a time of unprecedented change.

James Wildman, president and chief executive of Hearst UK, publisher of Good Housekeeping, Harper's Bazaar, Elle and Esquire, is chair of the judges.

This year’s panel of judges includes Rakesh Patel, head of sales at Spotify UK; Nelly Gocheva, global editorial director of T Brand Studio International at The New York Times in London; Imogen Clements, founder and editor of Manor magazine; and Steve Goodman, former head of print trading at Group M.

More judges will be announced in the coming weeks, ahead of the judging process in March.

The awards span content, commerce, subscription, live events and technology to reflect the changing media landscape and cover national, regional and international categories.

Last year, Dennis Publishing was crowned Media Company of the Year, Radio Times was named Media Brand of the Year and i won Commercial Team of the Year.

Winners of the British Media Awards 2019 will be revealed at a dinner at the London Hilton on Park Lane on 22 May.

Find out more at www.britishmediaawards.com

For general enquiries about entries and judging, contact shane.atkinson@haymarket.com

For sponsorship opportunities, contact rebecca.carles@haymarket.com