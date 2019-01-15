Entry deadline looms for Campaign Media Awards on 22 January

The deadline for entries to the Campaign Media Awards is 22 January.

Caroline Foster Kenny, EMEA chief executive of IPG Mediabrands, is chair of the judges.

This year’s panel of judges includes Ed Cox, media partner at Above & Beyond; Chris Herbert, strategy director at the7stars; Alex Hole, vice-president at Samsung Ads Europe; Lisa Humphreys, managing partner at MediaCom and WPP UK strategy development director; and Rob Pierre, chief executive of Jellyfish.

Campaign refreshed the Campaign Media Awards in 2018 to place a greater importance on ideas, innovation and strategic thinking. New categories include customer relationship management, experiential, product innovation, content and social.

More judges will be revealed ahead of judging in February.

The awards will be announced at a black tie dinner at the London Hilton on Park Lane on 27 March.

Last year, PHD’s rhythms planning team won Agency Team of the Year, Primesight scooped Commercial Team of the Year and MediaCom was named most awarded agency and won the Grand Prix for "Live inside the human body" for Cancer Research UK.

You can find out more details about the award categories at campaignmediaawards.com

