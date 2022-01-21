Shauna Lewis
Entry-level job seekers value diversity over competitive salaries

A survey of recent Brixton Finishing School and ADcademy grads revealed the priorities of young talent.

Brixton Finishing School: out-of-home campaign fronted by several ADcademy graduates
Brixton Finishing School: out-of-home campaign fronted by several ADcademy graduates

More than 70% of entry-level job seekers value diversity over competitive salaries and career progression, Brixton Finishing School research has revealed.

The survey asked 100 recent graduates of the school’s programmes – Brixton Finishing School and The ADcademy – what they valued most in a potential employer. 

From the overall figures, 71% valued diversity but the figure rose to 76% among non-white respondents.

The research also revealed that 39% of non-white people have experienced racial discrimination at the start of their careers. From those surveyed overall, 45% said they had witnessed racial discrimination in the workplace.

Ally Owen, founder of Brixton Finishing School, said it was “unacceptable” that more than half of entry-level graduates were witnessing or experiencing discrimination in the industry.

She added: “To all the organisations doing the hard graft around this, you’re winning. To any of the others who still treat diversity as a tick-box exercise and demonstrate performative practices, the next generation of talent have given their verdict on you.”

The respondents were also asked why they thought the ad industry was not serious about tackling diversity. The primary reason (for 55%) was that graduates thought the actions were not genuine: they were just a PR move.

One anonymous respondent said: “There's a lot of words being said and not a lot of actions. A lot of rainbow logos on social media, and dead silence when companies are asked what else they are doing to support those groups.”

Another reason given was lack of diversity in higher positions, with one respondent noting that “anyone that isn’t white is stuck under the 23k pay limit”, and continued hostility and micro-aggressions in the workplace.

The research coincides with an out-of-home campaign, launched this week, to promote the ADcademy’s 2022 programme. It is fronted by several of the programme's graduates.

The campaign is supported by Clear Channel UK, Mail Metro Media, Meta and AdYouLike. 

The ADcademy, also developed by Owen, is an online version of the Brixton Finishing School, the flagship 10-week advertising course.

The creative was developed by Keda Bamber and Mother London. Bamber is a 2020 graduate of Brixton Finishing School now working as an in-house designer.

