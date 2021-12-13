EO Charging appoints creative and media agencies

EO Charging, a young UK-based electric vehicle charging company, has concluded its searches for new creative and media agency partners.

The former brief was contested by four agencies: Mother, BBH, Deloitte-owned Acne and the eventual winner, independent shop Impero.

In the media pitch Croud was up against Brainlabs, with the latter coming out triumphant.

Impero’s successful campaign idea, which champions the future of energy independence, will launch across about 30 countries, the number in which EO Charging operates, early next year.

Miles Freeman, marketing director at EO Charging, said: “Impero impressed us at every step of the process, they went above and beyond with their creative and strategic thinking. This industry is evolving incredibly quickly, as is our business, and we need the best agency partners on board to help us drive success.”

EO, which worked with Ingenuity on the pitch process, was previously using a single regional agency.