Daniel Farey-Jones
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

EO Charging appoints creative and media agencies

Impero and Brainlabs plugged in after competitive pitches.

EO: will launch campaign across the countries it operates in next year
EO: will launch campaign across the countries it operates in next year

EO Charging, a young UK-based electric vehicle charging company, has concluded its searches for new creative and media agency partners.

The former brief was contested by four agencies: Mother, BBH, Deloitte-owned Acne and the eventual winner, independent shop Impero.

In the media pitch Croud was up against Brainlabs, with the latter coming out triumphant.

Impero’s successful campaign idea, which champions the future of energy independence, will launch across about 30 countries, the number in which EO Charging operates, early next year.

Miles Freeman, marketing director at EO Charging, said: “Impero impressed us at every step of the process, they went above and beyond with their creative and strategic thinking. This industry is evolving incredibly quickly, as is our business, and we need the best agency partners on board to help us drive success.”

EO, which worked with Ingenuity on the pitch process, was previously using a single regional agency.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Have marketers finally granted people privacy?

Have marketers finally granted people privacy?

Promoted

Added 12 hours ago
How to harness the power of Connected TV

How to harness the power of Connected TV

Promoted

December 10, 2021
“Investing in AR is about the survival of your company”

“Investing in AR is about the survival of your company”

Promoted

December 10, 2021
BRANDS
Can creating more immersive consumer experiences using AR benefit advertisers?

Campaign podcast: Attention, immersive storytelling and the metaverse

Promoted

December 09, 2021