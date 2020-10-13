Gurjit Degun
E.ON consolidates European media account into Publicis Groupe

Starcom will lead the business from Germany.

E.ON: previously worked with Vizeum in the UK

E.ON has consolidated its estimated €45m European media planning and buying account into Publicis Groupe, after a competitive pitch process at holding-company level between multiple agency groups. 

Starcom will lead the account, which covers the UK, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Romania, Czech Republic, Hungary and the Netherlands. It also includes performance marketing in Germany and Sweden.

Publicis Groupe will work on the account from its Germany office when the contract begins in January 2021. It won the pitch as part of its Power of One model. 

Starcom already handled the account in Italy and Romania. Dentsu International is the incumbent in other markets, with Vizeum working on the UK business since 2016.

Publicis Groupe agency Digitas has handled E.ON's digital experience in the UK since last year.

E.ON's main markets in Europe are the UK and Germany, where its headquarters are based. 

Stefanie Eller, vice-president of E.ON global marketing communication, said: "The Publicis team has shown strong strategic capabilities and positioned themselves as true partners throughout the process. This is what we need to drive our change agenda and spread the word of the new E.ON."

The energy company has also been searching for a UK creative agency separately. This account has been with Engine for the past five years.

Steve King, chief operating officer at Publicis Groupe, who leads European operations, added: "This partnership cements a broader scope with E.ON that will focus on a holistic communication strategy and planning to drive further growth of E.ON.

"We are excited to be a part of this new journey for E.ON and the appointment is testament to our effective model that focuses on delivering growth and success for our clients, enabling greater collaboration at both local and global levels."

