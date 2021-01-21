Emmet McGonagle
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

E.ON retains Engine Creative after nine-month pitch process

Engine has been responsible for the business since 2015.

E.ON: pitch called in April last year
E.ON: pitch called in April last year

E.ON has retained Engine Creative as its creative agency of record, following a nine-month, in-house competitive pitch.

The agency will be tasked with broadening E.ON’s appeal as the brand repositions itself towards more sustainable energy solutions, in keeping with the UK government’s 10-point plan for a “green industrial revolution”. 

The contract will run for two years, with an option to extend for a third year.

Engine Creative’s first campaign since its reappointment is already in the works, with plans to launch it later this year.

“It is absolutely essential to all of us in the E.ON UK marketing team to have the full support of an agency that truly integrates owned, earned and paid activity,” Scott Somerville, head of brand and marketing at E.ON UK, said.

“Our customers’ experience of us as a brand is across many touchpoints, and our work must reflect that reality without artificial barriers."

E.ON called the pitch in April last year. It said the process had not been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Engine – operating at the time as WCRS and Partners Andrews Aldridge – won the integrated business from DLKW Lowe back in 2015. 

Somerville added: “It was clear the Engine team shared this customer-first approach and ways of working and we’re looking forward to partnering together in order to play our part in fighting the climate crisis.”

Engine's appointment comes a year after it lost E.ON's digital business to Digitas UK in a separate pitch. In October the brand consolidated its estimated €45m European media planning and buying account into Publicis Groupe.

In the same month, Engine was responsible for E.ON’s, “Let’s clean the air” campaign, which brought to light the impact of air pollution.

Rob Carter, client managing director at Engine Creative, added: “E.ON is in a prime position to capitalise on the opportunities presented by the green recovery. 

“I can’t think of a more important or unique challenge for an agency than to help save the planet.”

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Goodbye 2020, hello 2021: five lessons for the year ahead and beyond

Goodbye 2020, hello 2021: five lessons for the year ahead and beyond

Promoted

January 14, 2021
What do you want to ask the nation about its future?

What do you want to ask the nation about its future?

Promoted

January 14, 2021
Best practice on TikTok

Best practice on TikTok

Promoted

January 14, 2021
The six pandemic opportunities – and how to grasp them

The six pandemic opportunities – and how to grasp them

Promoted

January 13, 2021