E.ON retains Engine Creative after nine-month pitch process

E.ON has retained Engine Creative as its creative agency of record, following a nine-month, in-house competitive pitch.

The agency will be tasked with broadening E.ON’s appeal as the brand repositions itself towards more sustainable energy solutions, in keeping with the UK government’s 10-point plan for a “green industrial revolution”.

The contract will run for two years, with an option to extend for a third year.

Engine Creative’s first campaign since its reappointment is already in the works, with plans to launch it later this year.

“It is absolutely essential to all of us in the E.ON UK marketing team to have the full support of an agency that truly integrates owned, earned and paid activity,” Scott Somerville, head of brand and marketing at E.ON UK, said.

“Our customers’ experience of us as a brand is across many touchpoints, and our work must reflect that reality without artificial barriers."

E.ON called the pitch in April last year. It said the process had not been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Engine – operating at the time as WCRS and Partners Andrews Aldridge – won the integrated business from DLKW Lowe back in 2015.

Somerville added: “It was clear the Engine team shared this customer-first approach and ways of working and we’re looking forward to partnering together in order to play our part in fighting the climate crisis.”

Engine's appointment comes a year after it lost E.ON's digital business to Digitas UK in a separate pitch. In October the brand consolidated its estimated €45m European media planning and buying account into Publicis Groupe.

In the same month, Engine was responsible for E.ON’s, “Let’s clean the air” campaign, which brought to light the impact of air pollution.

Rob Carter, client managing director at Engine Creative, added: “E.ON is in a prime position to capitalise on the opportunities presented by the green recovery.

“I can’t think of a more important or unique challenge for an agency than to help save the planet.”