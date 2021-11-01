Shauna Lewis
E.ON and Starcom in 'sensory' OOH push to bring renewable energy to life

E.ON Next is the sub-brand of energy supplier E.ON

E.ON: campaign will target shopping centres across the UK
Starcom has announced the launch of a multi-sensory campaign for E.ON Next, the renewable electricity sub brand of energy supplier E.ON.

Launching today (1 November) and running until 14 November, the out-of-home campaign features “Positivity boxes” located at UK shopping centres in locations including London, Edinburgh and Manchester.

Created in partnership with Limited Space, the boxes will be installed in the lifts at shopping centres, featuring 360-degree interior wraps, ​​motion-sensitive scent showers, and soothing voiceovers telling customers to “breathe in and breathe out”. 

The aim of the campaign is to drive brand awareness and help customers visualise saving the planet with cleaner, more positive energy.

Patricia Synephias, brand and marketing manager at E.ON Next, said: “We are excited to do something that challenges people's relationship with energy. Our brand is built on the belief that climate action needs to be enjoyed, else it won't last. So the thought of making this positivity tangible to people really fits with our times.”

Ben Millar, business director at Starcom, added: “With this campaign, we wanted to get consumers thinking more actively about their energy, something they might not see and think of every day, by putting it right in front of them in an unmissable way.”

The Publicis Media-owned agency has clients including Procter & Gamble, Samsung and Visa.

