Kim Benjamin
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

E.ON unveils sustainable energy brand focused on 'positive emotionality'

Energy supplier worked with R/GA to develop the sub-brand.

E.ON: has unveiled sub-brand created by R/GA Berlin
E.ON: has unveiled sub-brand created by R/GA Berlin

E.ON has launched a sub-brand, E.ON Next, with the aim of underlining its commitment to sustainable energy in the UK.

The energy supplier briefed R/GA Berlin to create a core brand image and develop the corporate design, tone of voice and brand architecture for E.ON Next. 

A design language was created around a cast of characters to help customers navigate the brand easily. A campaign is running on outdoor media.

Axel Löber, senior vice-president and head of global brand and marketing at E.ON, said: “With E.ON Next, we are underlining our commitment to sustainable energy in the UK.

"The focus of our new brand on positive emotionality marks the beginning of a new chapter for our UK business, which we have fundamentally transformed over the past two years."

At the start of the year, E.ON retained Engine Creative as its creative agency of record, following a nine-month, in-house competitive pitch. The contract with Engine runs until 2023, with an option to extend for a third year.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Dmexco app

DMEXCO @ home 2021: experience tomorrow's digital trends – today

Promoted

Added 31 hours ago
Audience addressability

The future of audience addressability – according to eBay, Reach and PubMatic

Promoted

August 11, 2021
Can denstu and Nestlé tip sustainability into the mainstream?

Can denstu and Nestlé tip sustainability into the mainstream?

Promoted

August 06, 2021
Samsung Ads and the virtues of Programmatic CTV: Where tradition and innovation intersect

Samsung Ads and the virtues of Programmatic CTV: Where tradition and innovation intersect

Promoted

July 27, 2021