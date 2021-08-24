E.ON unveils sustainable energy brand focused on 'positive emotionality'

E.ON has launched a sub-brand, E.ON Next, with the aim of underlining its commitment to sustainable energy in the UK.

The energy supplier briefed R/GA Berlin to create a core brand image and develop the corporate design, tone of voice and brand architecture for E.ON Next.

A design language was created around a cast of characters to help customers navigate the brand easily. A campaign is running on outdoor media.

Axel Löber, senior vice-president and head of global brand and marketing at E.ON, said: “With E.ON Next, we are underlining our commitment to sustainable energy in the UK.

"The focus of our new brand on positive emotionality marks the beginning of a new chapter for our UK business, which we have fundamentally transformed over the past two years."

At the start of the year, E.ON retained Engine Creative as its creative agency of record, following a nine-month, in-house competitive pitch. The contract with Engine runs until 2023, with an option to extend for a third year.