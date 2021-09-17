An epic game of balloon keepy-uppy signals Ladbrokes shift to entertainment

Ladbrokes has shot an epic game of balloon keepy-uppy, in a bid to set itself apart from the rest of the gaming sector.

Marking the third campaign that Neverland has delivered since it was appointed lead agency in May, the ad is set at a dull office party.

Feigning interest as his manager makes small talk, an office worker's attention is caught by a red balloon that has detached itself from the ceiling and floated towards him.

Unable to resist, he sticks his foot out to stop the balloon from hitting the ground. His action is spotted by his colleague, who athletically slides across a desk to keep it up.

An epic game of balloon keepy-uppy ensues, with the entire office pouring down the building stairwell before the action spills out into the street, with the whole town getting involved.

The film is set to the soundtrack ‘Let’s Go’ by the Norwegian garage rock band, The Laundrettes.

It was shot by the Emmy nominated director Sam Brown, through Rogue. It was created by Lloyd Daniel. Media was by the7stars.

Brown previously directed Ladbrokes Uefa Euro campaign, which used hundreds of drummers to evoke the anticipation and tension that football fans feel during a crucial penalty.

Dominic Grounsell, Entain’s managing director for UK and Ireland digital said: "We love this film and can’t wait to see it air across digital and TV. It’s a campaign that is all about community, shared fun and entertainment, and brilliantly brings to life our strapline "We Play Together".

"It's also the first time that anyone in our industry has launched a brand-led campaign for casino and gaming but reflects the confidence that we have in Ladbrokes as an entertainment brand."

Noel Hamilton, executive creative director of Neverland, added: "Sam and the team at Rogue truly knocked it out of the park once again. This film was incredible to shoot and is one hell of a ride."