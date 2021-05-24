Eric Cantona orders in for Just Eat’s Uefa Euro 2020 campaign

Just Eat’s takeaway service has enlisted Manchester United legend Eric Cantona for a campaign marking the countdown to the postponed Uefa Euro 2020 tournament.

Created by McCann London and set to DJ Shadow’s Rocket Fuel, “The jet food delivery” contrasts footage of the brand’s process of collecting and delivering food with clips of football players as they prepare for a match.

A delivery person passes Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk on his bike before delivering food to none other than Eric Cantona.

The ad launched on Saturday and will run across 18 markets, and media is handled by UM.

It was created by Connor Wynn and Jack Stoten, and directed by Pedro Martín-Calero through Blink Productions.

“Just Eat Takeaway.com will be delivering to millions of people across Europe during Euro 2020, which got us thinking about who could possibly be answering the door,” Susan O’Brien, vice-president global brand at Just Eat, said.

“Eric [and] Virgil were the perfect recipients for us to demonstrate that we're ready and waiting to deliver a huge range of mouth watering food to complement the football. After all, perfect food and perfect delivery make a perfect match.”

The campaign is McCann’s first for the brand since retaining its creative account in March.

The brand’s previous campaign “We got it” saw Just Eat part ways with Snoop Dogg and promote the expansion of service from major brands including McDonald’s, KFC and Greggs.

Creative directors Rob Websterand Alexei Berwitz said: “It takes truly global teamwork to coordinate shoots in Budapest, Madrid, Marseille, Liverpool and Antalya and make an end product that’s equally relevant in multiple markets, with different featured players for each.”

