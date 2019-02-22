ESI Media partners with Sky to stream TV show on newsbrand websites

The first episode of Sky's new street racing drama Curfew will be available to stream for free on the London Evening Standard and The Independent’s digital channels nine hours before its first broadcast on Sky One, in a partnership between ESI Media and Sky.

MediaCom brokered the campaign, which also includes a print supplement with exclusive cast interviews in Friday’s Evening Standard. It is the latest in a series of ongoing media-focused partnerships between ESI Media, Sky and MediaCom.

Jon O’Donnell, managing director and commercial at ESI Media, said: "It’s hugely innovative that Sky should choose a publisher to premiere its new drama Curfew, and the fact it chose to do so with ESI Media is testament to the great relationship we have with Sky and MediaCom.

"It just illustrates the breadth of content readers come to enjoy on our Evening Standard and Independent platforms."

Curfew is an eight-part Sky Original Production featuring stars like Sean Bean, Adrian Lester, Phoebe Fox and Malachi Kirby, airing on Sky One at 9pm.