Shannon Moyer
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

ESI Media partners with Sky to stream TV show on newsbrand websites

First episode of Curfew will be hosted online before its broadcast debut.

ESI Media partners with Sky to stream TV show on newsbrand websites

The first episode of Sky's new street racing drama Curfew will be available to stream for free on the London Evening Standard and The Independent’s digital channels nine hours before its first broadcast on Sky One, in a partnership between ESI Media and Sky.

MediaCom brokered the campaign, which also includes a print supplement with exclusive cast interviews in Friday’s Evening Standard. It is the latest in a series of ongoing media-focused partnerships between ESI Media, Sky and MediaCom.

Jon O’Donnell, managing director and commercial at ESI Media, said: "It’s hugely innovative that Sky should choose a publisher to premiere its new drama Curfew, and the fact it chose to do so with ESI Media is testament to the great relationship we have with Sky and MediaCom.

"It just illustrates the breadth of content readers come to enjoy on our Evening Standard and Independent platforms."

Curfew is an eight-part Sky Original Production featuring stars like Sean Bean, Adrian Lester, Phoebe Fox and Malachi Kirby, airing on Sky One at 9pm.

Topics

Shannon Moyer recommends

TV's not dead, it has evolved

Read more

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

A Europe's-eye view on Brexit

A Europe's-eye view on Brexit

Promoted

Added 2 hours ago
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #53 Jessica Morris and Chloe Pope

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #53 Jessica Morris and Chloe Pope

Promoted

February 20, 2019
MEDIA
Watch how MG OMD used TV charm to break a taboo

Watch how MG OMD used TV charm to break a taboo

Promoted

February 18, 2019
What it's like to work on John Lewis's biggest ad of the year

What it's like to work on John Lewis's biggest ad of the year

Promoted

February 15, 2019