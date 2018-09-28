Kim Benjamin
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Esquire Townhouse to return with LG and Breitling

There will be a Breitling 'loft', while LG will host a sports clubhouse and a screening room.

Esquire Townhouse to return with LG and Breitling

Esquire, the men's title owned by Hearst, is opening a London townhouse for the third year running, focusing on style, sport and technology.

The Esquire Townhouse will be open for four days and include sessions with speakers including MP Chukka Umunna and footballer Peter Crouch alongside cocktail masterclasses, music performances and fitness sessions.

The Breitling Loft will feature bespoke furniture styled with vintage and modern design elements, while guests can also relax at the LG Signature Clubhouse, a luxury sports bar hosting sports chats and screening live sport. LG is also staging the LG Signature Screening Room, where guests will be able to enjoy immersive entertainment.

The townhouse will be open during 11-14 October at Carlton Terrace, London.

Kim Benjamin recommends

Read more

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now