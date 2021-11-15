Essence appoints UK managing director

Essence has promoted senior vice-president head of client services EMEA Anna Berry to the post of UK managing director.

Berry fills a void left by the departure of Ali Reed, who exited the agency earlier this year, moving across to Omincom's PHD as UK chief executive.

In her new guise, Berry will work alongside Tim Irwin, Essence's EMEA chief executive, helping the WPP media agency grow the business across five key areas, including analytics, creative, data and technology and media and strategy.

Berry will not only work with the client services and specialism teams, but will also oversee developing initiatives around sustainability, diversity and inclusion.

She has been at Essence since 2018, managing clients including BT. She joined from MediaCom, where she spent 19 years, including as a business partner on clients such as Sky, Direct Line and T-Mobile.

Irwin said: "This is a critical role for our business in London and we couldn't have a better person to fill this position. Anna has made a significant contribution to our business since joining three years ago and in the last year she has been an inspiring leader of our client services practice.

"This promotion reflects our need to continue to drive our business forward, with senior leadership looking at all aspects of what we do."

Berry added: "I am incredibly excited to be taking on this role and look forward to building on the brilliant campaigns, market-leading data and technology capabilities and superb client relationships we've honed over the last few years. Our people and their wellbeing continue to be a priority, to ensure both our clients and our people thrive."

Essence said a replacement head of client services EMEA would be announced in "due course".