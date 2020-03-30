Essence captures Zoopla media account

Zoopla, the housing-market portal, has picked Essence to handle media planning and buying.

The outcome follows a four-way review handled by AAR, with agencies pitching remotely due to coronavirus restrictions.

As the process culminated last week, the government announced a ban on property appraisals and visits by prospective buyers – a decision that is likely to significantly reduce activity in the property market.

Ali Reed, UK managing director at Essence, said: "We are delighted to be awarded the Zoopla account. They are a business with huge growth potential and ambition, and their inspirational team are exactly the kind of partners we love working with.

"There’s no doubt it is a tough time for the property market, with lots of uncertainty for agents, home hunters and sellers alike. We can’t wait to help Zoopla rise to this challenge to meet the needs of their customers."

Goodstuff Communications was the incumbent on the account for five years, but opted not to take part in the review, which kicked off in January.

Zoopla launched its latest ad campaign, created by Lucky Generals, on Boxing Day. Comprising two spots, "We know what a home is really worth" aimed to showcase Zoopla’s understanding of the emotional value of moving home.

The brand declined to comment.