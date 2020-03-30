Daniel Farey-Jones
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Essence captures Zoopla media account

Business was previously with Goodstuff, which did not repitch.

Zoopla: work by Lucky Generals rolled out on Boxing Day
Zoopla: work by Lucky Generals rolled out on Boxing Day

Zoopla, the housing-market portal, has picked Essence to handle media planning and buying.

The outcome follows a four-way review handled by AAR, with agencies pitching remotely due to coronavirus restrictions.

As the process culminated last week, the government announced a ban on property appraisals and visits by prospective buyers – a decision that is likely to significantly reduce activity in the property market.

Ali Reed, UK managing director at Essence, said: "We are delighted to be awarded the Zoopla account. They are a business with huge growth potential and ambition, and their inspirational team are exactly the kind of partners we love working with.

"There’s no doubt it is a tough time for the property market, with lots of uncertainty for agents, home hunters and sellers alike. We can’t wait to help Zoopla rise to this challenge to meet the needs of their customers."

Goodstuff Communications was the incumbent on the account for five years, but opted not to take part in the review, which kicked off in January.

Zoopla launched its latest ad campaign, created by Lucky Generals, on Boxing Day. Comprising two spots, "We know what a home is really worth" aimed to showcase Zoopla’s understanding of the emotional value of moving home.

The brand declined to comment.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Department for Education scores top marks for TV creativity

Department for Education scores top marks for TV creativity

Promoted

March 20, 2020
AGENCY

9 ways you can make a D&I difference. Right now.

Promoted

March 17, 2020
What new things are you making space for in 2020?

What new things are you making space for in 2020?

Promoted

March 16, 2020
Metro: From bright beginnings to an even brighter future

Metro: From bright beginnings to an even brighter future

Promoted

March 16, 2020