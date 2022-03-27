Staff
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Essence climbs five places in top 10 media agencies table

Only three of the top 10 media agencies changed position in Nielsen Ad Intel's billings table in 2021.

Essence: clients include Google
Essence: clients include Google

Essence reported the steepest rise in billings of the top 10 media agencies in 2021, moving up five places to fourth, according to exclusive figures from Nielsen Ad Intel.

The top 10 media agencies by billings in 2021 were the same shops that made up the list in 2020, and seven agencies even retained the same ranking.

Walk-In Media, the MSQ shop led by former Blue 449 and Walker Media chief executive Simon Davis, reported the highest proportional rise of the 50 agencies in the billings table, up 545%.

The top 50 media agencies table is published today as part of Campaign's School Reports and is available exclusively for subscribers.

Campaign School Reports 2022 hub

More School Reports content:

School Reports 2022: Top 50 media agencies

School Reports 2022: Top 50 creative agencies

School Reports 2022: Top holding companies

School Reports 2022: Top 30 regional agencies

School Reports 2022: Agencies on the up amid pandemic recovery

After the chaos, now is the time for agencies to pull their socks up

School Reports 2022: Diversity still needs to come from the top down

How to subscribe: https://www.campaignlive.co.uk/membership

Visit the School Reports hub here.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a member

What is Campaign AI?

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Aspiegel's Aoife Brodigan on building a disruptive HMS ecosystem

Aspiegel's Aoife Brodigan on building a disruptive HMS ecosystem

Promoted

Added 22 hours ago
“Trailblazing Mail” opens for entries

“Trailblazing Mail” opens for entries

Promoted

March 24, 2022
Are you passionate about TV advertising? Take our quiz…

Are you passionate about TV advertising? Take our quiz…

Promoted

March 21, 2022
The right way for advertisers to engage with gamers

The right way for advertisers to engage with gamers

Promoted

March 21, 2022