Essence climbs five places in top 10 media agencies table

Essence reported the steepest rise in billings of the top 10 media agencies in 2021, moving up five places to fourth, according to exclusive figures from Nielsen Ad Intel.

The top 10 media agencies by billings in 2021 were the same shops that made up the list in 2020, and seven agencies even retained the same ranking.

Walk-In Media, the MSQ shop led by former Blue 449 and Walker Media chief executive Simon Davis, reported the highest proportional rise of the 50 agencies in the billings table, up 545%.

The top 50 media agencies table is published today as part of Campaign's School Reports and is available exclusively for subscribers.

