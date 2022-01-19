Arvind Hickman
Added 54 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Essence EMEA boss Tim Irwin takes global role

Irwin has been promoted to global COO. Ryan Storrar will succeed him.

Tim Irwin (left) and Ryan Storrar
Tim Irwin (left) and Ryan Storrar

Tim Irwin, the EMEA leader of Group M’s Essence, has been promoted to global chief operating officer following a successful three-year tenure as its EMEA leader.

Irwin joined Essence in 2018 as COO and was promoted to chief executive a year later. Under his watch, the agency’s EMEA business has nearly doubled in size and serves clients including Google, BT, the Financial Times, L’Oréal and ITV.

The agency recently won Deustche Bank's global consolidated media account.

Irwin is a former COO of Group M’s Maxus, which merged with MEC to form Wavemaker in 2017, and featured in Campaign’s Top 10 Media Suits list last year.

In 2020, Essence grew UK billings (as measured by Nielsen) by 45% to £288m. Globally, Essence manages $4.5bn in annualised media billings across 121 markets.

In his new role, which will be based in London, Irwin will manage the agency’s global growth strategy and operations.

“I feel privileged to be taking on this role at such an important time in our evolution,“ he said. “I’m looking forward to helping Essence grow and continue to be the most innovative agency.”

In announcing the promotion, Essence global CEO Kyoko Matsushita said Iriwn had “a sharp eye in identifying growth opportunities and helping solve some of the most complex business problems we face today”. 

She added: “He knows inside and out what makes Essence great, and he will excel at helping move the agency forward. With Tim in this role, I am excited to scale our business and agency in partnership with our people across the world.”

Irwin’s successor as EMEA CEO is Ryan Storrar, who has served as EMEA COO and global product strategy lead for nearly 18 months.

Storrar joined Essence in 2016 as head of activation and previously held senior digital media roles at various companies, including Marin Software.

“[Storrar] is a true visionary, who will inspire our people and our clients,” Irwin said. “He has deep-rooted knowledge of the landscape and will galvanise those around him to seize the opportunity afforded by what’s  ahead.”

Storrar said he was "honoured" to take the reins of Essence’s EMEA business.

“We are privileged to work with clients who are truly wonderful partners and our people constantly push the boundaries of what’s possible in the media,” he added.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Getting Personal with Santander UK’s Saj Arshad

Getting Personal with Santander UK’s Saj Arshad

Promoted

January 14, 2022
How Amazon Prime Video’s cinematic ad created a TV hit

How Amazon Prime Video’s cinematic ad created a TV hit

Promoted

January 14, 2022
9 books that inspired these top marketers

9 books that inspired these top marketers

Promoted

January 12, 2022
Thinkbox kicks off TV Planning Awards 2022

Thinkbox kicks off TV Planning Awards 2022

Promoted

January 10, 2022