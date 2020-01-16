Ben Bold
Essence promotes Ali Reed to UK managing director

It's a newly created role.

Reed: joined Essence in 2018
Group M data and measurement agency Essence has promoted Ali Reed, senior vice-president, head of client services, to UK managing director.

Reporting to and supporting EMEA chief executive Tim Irwin in the newly created role, Reed will be charged with growing new business, overseeing client relationships and marketing, and developing initiatives aimed at promoting diversity and inclusion.

Reed joined Essence in 2018 and has helped win accounts such as L’Oréal, Peloton and Argos in the past year. She has also helped develop initiatives including Return on Women, which seeks to create a more gender-balanced leadership team, and Project Nolan, aimed at nurturing new-business talent.

Irwin said: "Ali is a big part of the future of the business and our industry. She has made a significant contribution to the success of Essence EMEA over the past 18 months, so this promotion is hugely well-deserved and is recognition of her dedication to both our clients and the business."

Before Essence, Reed worked at OMD, where she was client parter on the Disney account.

Irwin was appointed to the EMEA chief executive role in January 2019, replacing Nick Baughan, his former boss at Essence and Maxus, who left to become director of agency partnerships at Facebook in the UK.

