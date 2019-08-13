Sara Spary
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Essence promotes Claire Grinton to EMEA experience lead

She will report to global director of experience design, Garrick Schmitt.

Essence, part of Group M, has promoted Claire Grinton to the newly created role of senior vice-president, head of experience, EMEA, as it looks to unite its creative, partnerships and content teams with strategy.

Essence, a data agency, said Grinton, who first joined the agency in San Francisco in 2014 before moving to London in 2016, would be responsible for unifying those existing teams to help clients "scale creative innovation programmes".

She will work out of the London office and report to executive vice-president, global director of experience design, Garrick Schmitt.

Grinton was most recently vice-president global head of experience strategy at the agency, and has Before joining Essence, Grinton worked in a variety of strategist positions at US creative agencies including Mekanism, Goodby, Silverstein & Partners and FCB.  

"Claire’s experience working across creative, communications, and strategy globally makes her the perfect person to knit these three disciplines together," Schmitt said. "I’m delighted to have her lead our EMEA Experience team." 

Essence’s CEO, EMEA, Tim Irwin, added: "Claire is a seasoned leader with a unique ability to help teams create truly great brand experiences. Her appointment to this new role further strengthens our leadership team and reinforces our commitment to advancing what is possible in advertising through smarter working and collaboration."

