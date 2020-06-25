Essence wins Campaign Tech Awards Agency of the Year

Essence is this year’s Campaign Tech Awards Agency of the Year after impressing the judges with a series of outstanding projects for Google that helped the WPP agency also bag individual prizes.

The digital media agency, praised by one judge for "great, consistent application of the agency's thinking", also won several individual category awards. The coveted Agency of the Year prize is a judges’ choice award, which meant agencies could not nominate themselves but were chosen instead by the awards jury of industry professionals.

Essence won the prizes at the climax of the Campaign Tech Awards live virtual presentation, a two-day online event held to celebrate the work while complying with social distancing rules. This can be replayed on the Campaign Tech Awards website.

It won Best Use of Creative Personalisation for Google’s "Project Pegasus", its post-cookie ad solution that automates the production of creative tailored to individual articles on publisher’s site.

Best Innovative App went to Apadmi’s "SailGP app" which took multiple live broadcast streams with numerous data sources from the boats and achieved an incredibly low broadcast lag of under five seconds.

There were two winners for the Best Use of Experimental Tech award after the judges could not decide between two stand-out entries. Joint winners were Octagon for Mastercard’s "live trophy" activation for the Rugby World Cup that created one-of-a-kind trophies with commentary highlights, and Publicis.Poke for EE’s "World first 5G AI stylist" that used super-fast internet to create a fashion icon avatar who brought high fashion at speed to viewers of the Bafta ceremony.

Most Effective Use of Programmatic Media went to Merkle for Twitter’s "Magpie" marketing campaign that used AI in real-time to drive personalised, coherent creative based on conversations that are happening on the platform.

Unit 9 - which won tech company of the year during the first day of the awards presentation - today won the Tech for Good award. Unit9 director Martin Percy created a sophisticated interactive video that shows people what they can do to help a person with suicidal thoughts.

The Tech Pioneer award was given to Shaun Lohman, the founder of Adgile Media, after celebrating a breakout year with the rollout of its Intelligent Content Recognition technology which promises to be a game-changer for analysing TV ad performance.

This year’s awards also split the Breakthrough Tech award into five categories in order to reflect the diversity of how emerging tech is maniifesting itself into distinct ways across brand verticals: charity, consumer goods, entertainment, retail and services.

The Charity award went to R/GA London for its powerful deepfake campaign for Malaria Must Die, which made former football star David Beckham appear to be speaking nine languages in order to raise awareness and lobby world leaders into giving record sums of money to beat the disease.

Vodafone’s "Find Unlimited" campaign, created by Verizon Media and Wavemaker, won Consumer Goods - its second accolade, having won the Location-based or Proximity Marketing Campaign award yesterday. The brand created an AR scavenger hunt in London using geolocation tech for real-world maps.

Makemepulse won the Entertainment category for its messenger chatbot marketing for video game The Division 2. It used geolocalisation and augmented reality tech using Facebook Camera to link 50 AR Stories to real-world locations.

Retail went to MediaCom for Adidas’ "Winning retail search with price (extensions)" - a world-first solution that automates price extensions in Google Ads. The WPP agency’s technology solution, Saturn, automatically grabs product data from the Google Merchant Centre to match it with searches.

Essence also won Services for "Discovering lifetime value for Google ads", in which it used online and offline conversions and native bid algorithms on Google Marketing Platform to optimise to lifetime value in real-time.