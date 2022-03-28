Charlotte Rawlings
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Essity appoints Wunderman Thompson to lead D&I project and more

The agency will handle Essity’s global ecommerce and UX design business alongside making its brands more accessible.

Essity: Wunderman Thompson appointment comes after competitive pitch
Essity has appointed Wunderman Thompson to handle its global ecommerce and UX design business as well as to lead a diversity and inclusion project for its feminine care brands.

The win comes after a competitive pitch run by the global health and hygiene company against a number of agencies. 

Wunderman Thompson will aim to help the company better address a variety of needs through its D&I project.

Wunderman Thompson will support the company as it develops the purpose of its feminine care brands, including Bodyform, through its D&I project, making the products more accessible.

The agency will use Essity’s direct-to-consumer website, customer experience and global UX and UI design system. It will begin by running an analysis across the brand’s ecommerce services to identify opportunities where the experience can be improved for Essity’s period pants brand, intimawear.

The agency has experience in the fight for inclusivity, having developed an accessible deodorant for Unilever designed for people with visual impairment and upper extremity impairment, work that was awarded the Innovation Grand Prix at Cannes Lions.

In addition, the agency developed Tommy Adaptive for Tommy Hilfiger, accessible clothing for adults and children with disabilities. The clothing line went on to win four Cannes Lions.

“We were really impressed with the approach to both briefs from the Wunderman Thompson team,” said Tanja Grubner, global marketing and communications director of feminine care at Essity.

“Its integrated approach and extensive experience and talent across D&I, technology, experience and commerce shone through and we’re delighted to be working together in the next stage of Essity’s evolution.”

Pip Hulbert, UK chief executive at Wunderman Thompson, added: “Essity’s ambitions and future-facing plans for its brands make it an inspiring new partner for us.

“Bringing together a team of experts from our Wunderman Thompson commerce and global inclusive design practice, we’re excited to partner with Essity to give everyone better accessibility to products that work with their needs.”

