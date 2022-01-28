Estée Lauder becomes Dancing on Ice’s first beauty partner

Estée Lauder has become the first beauty partner for ITV’s Dancing on Ice.

In a partnership planned and brokered by Estée Lauder’s media agency, Manning Gotlieb OMD, the deal will showcase the beauty brand in three areas.

The first is via product placement, with the brand’s products featured in the background of interviews, while the Estée Lauder logo will appear around the training rink in Bovingdon.

Video-on-demand ads will also showcase the products. The different creative executions will rotate products and encourage viewers to “Lift their beauty routine to new heights with Dancing on Ice and Estée Lauder”.

Through Dancing on Ice’s Instagram account, followers will also see six branded social posts throughout the series.

Jordan Golding, client account director at MG OMD, said: “We’re incredibly excited to have built such an integrated and collaborative partnership between the Estée Lauder brand and Dancing on Ice.”

Nicola Casey, marketing director at Estée Lauder, said the brand was “excited” to be the show’s first beauty partner and added: “This partnership allows Estée Lauder to reach new audiences in an authentic and relatable way.”

Mark Trinder, director of commercial sales and partnerships at ITV, added: “This fantastic new deal brings together one of our best-loved entertainment brands in Dancing on Ice with an established household name in the world of beauty, allowing us to collaborate with them on this campaign which speaks to a new audience and showcases their offer to customers.”

The show features 12 celebrities who skate with their professional partners to impress a panel of judges and the viewers.

MG OMD has managed the media buying and planning for Estée Lauder since 2016, successfully repitching for the account in 2020. The agency is part of OMD Worldwide Group.