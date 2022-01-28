Shauna Lewis
Added 39 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Estée Lauder becomes Dancing on Ice’s first beauty partner

The partnership was planned and brokered by MG OMD.

Estee Lauder: The brand is the first beauty partner for 'Dancing on Ice'
Estee Lauder: The brand is the first beauty partner for 'Dancing on Ice'

Estée Lauder has become the first beauty partner for ITV’s Dancing on Ice.

In a partnership planned and brokered by Estée Lauder’s media agency, Manning Gotlieb OMD, the deal will showcase the beauty brand in three areas.

The first is via product placement, with the brand’s products featured in the background of interviews, while the Estée Lauder logo will appear around the training rink in Bovingdon. 

Video-on-demand ads will also showcase the products. The different creative executions will rotate products and encourage viewers to “Lift their beauty routine to new heights with Dancing on Ice and Estée Lauder”.

Through Dancing on Ice’s Instagram account, followers will also see six branded social posts throughout the series.

Jordan Golding, client account director at MG OMD, said: “We’re incredibly excited to have built such an integrated and collaborative partnership between the Estée Lauder brand and Dancing on Ice.”

Nicola Casey, marketing director at Estée Lauder, said the brand was “excited” to be the show’s first beauty partner and added: “This partnership allows Estée Lauder to reach new audiences in an authentic and relatable way.”

Mark Trinder, director of commercial sales and partnerships at ITV, added: “This fantastic new deal brings together one of our best-loved entertainment brands in Dancing on Ice with an established household name in the world of beauty, allowing us to collaborate with them on this campaign which speaks to a new audience and showcases their offer to customers.”

The show features 12 celebrities who skate with their professional partners to impress a panel of judges and the viewers.

MG OMD has managed the media buying and planning for Estée Lauder since 2016, successfully repitching for the account in 2020. The agency is part of OMD Worldwide Group.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How marketers can unlock the immersive value of AR and VR

How marketers can unlock the immersive value of AR and VR

Promoted

Added 23 hours ago
Magic is easy, utility is hard: How retailers can use AI to its fullest potential

Magic is easy, utility is hard: How retailers can use AI to its fullest potential

Promoted

January 24, 2022
Predictive analytics: Get your data strategy right first

Predictive analytics: Get your data strategy right first

Promoted

January 24, 2022
The Growth Engine: Becky Moffat on bringing brand promises to life

The Growth Engine: Becky Moffat on bringing brand promises to life

Promoted

January 20, 2022