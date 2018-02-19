Gideon Spanier
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Estée Lauder reviews EMEA media amid spend hike in growth markets

Estée Lauder Company is reviewing its media-buying account across most of Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Estée Lauder reviews EMEA media amid spend hike in growth markets

The estimated €30m (£26m) review, which does not include the UK, comes at a time when the US beauty group is looking to increase its spend on advertising in growth markets.

Omnicom's OMD handles Estée Lauder Company in much of EMEA.

Fabrizio Freda, the chief executive and president of ELC, which owns brands such as Clinique and MAC, said on its earnings call this month that advertising spend "will increase significantly" during the rest of this financial year, particularly in digital around what it called influencer strategies.

The focus of extra spend will be "in the markets where there is momentum". ELC added that it plans to increase advertising slightly in terms of percentage of sales.

ELC generates $4.65bn, or about 39% of global sales, in EMEA. The group said most countries in the region, including Italy and the Nordics, grew in the last quarter.

Germany, meanwhile, had "challenges" and the UK slowed.

ELC was a founding client of M2M in the UK in 2003 but moved its account to sister Omnicom shop Manning Gottlieb OMD in 2016. A day after Campaign revealed the account had moved, Omnicom announced that M2M was shutting down in the UK.

The beauty group spends $2.7bn (£1.93bn) annually on "advertising, merchandising, sampling, promotion and product development".

ELC did not respond to requests for comment from Campaign.

ID Comms is said to be managing the pitch.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

BRANDS
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #47 Caroline Pay on VW, Bodyform and Playstation

Promoted

Added 8 hours ago

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #47 Caroline Pay on VW, Bodyform and Playstation

MEDIA
Five reasons why strategists will be excited by YouTube Works

Promoted

Added 25 hours ago

Five reasons why strategists will be excited by YouTube Works

AGENCY
What's the biggest mistake in hiring creative talent?

Promoted

February 19, 2018

What's the biggest mistake in hiring creative talent?

MEDIA
The UK's favourite YouTube ads: Nationwide's 'Sisters' beats Calvin Klein's Kardashians

Promoted

February 16, 2018

The UK's favourite YouTube ads: Nationwide's 'Sisters' beats Calvin Klein's Kardashians