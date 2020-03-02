Estee Lauder reviews UK media account

Estée Lauder Companies, the US cosmetics giant behind brands such as Clinique and Mac, as well as the eponymous brand, is putting its UK media planning and buying account up for review.

It is not clear whether the incumbent, Manning Gottlieb OMD, is defending the business. Dentsu Aegis Network's Merkle also handles part of the account.

Omnicom's Manning Gottlieb OMD won the business from sister agency M2M in 2016 after a closed review. This, along with other account losses, led to the closure of M2M.

In 2018, Omnicom lost Estée Lauder's estimated £26m EMEA media business to Dentsu Aegis after a competitive review.

Estée Lauder is among the businesses that have cut their profit forecasts for 2020 after the coronavirus outbreak.

Manning Gottlieb OMD and Estée Lauder did not return Campaign's requests for comment.