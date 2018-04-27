Gurjit Degun
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Estrella Damm creates Mediterranean pop-up to unveil Peter Dinklage short film

Estrella Damm, the Spanish beer brand, is creating a Mediterranean pop-up experience.

The activation at The Hoxton Docks in London will take customers from the "City of Angels, to the beaches of Barcelona and the nightlife of Amsterdam in one evening".

Food will be provided by Spanish restaurants José Pizarro, Brindisa and Sabor.

Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage will also provide a "one-off message". The activation forms part of Estrella Damm unveiling its latest short film called La Vida Nuestra starring Dinklage.

James Healey, UK country manager for Damm, said: "The launch of the Estrella Damm brand film has become an annual event in the UK, and we look forward to sharing the next chapter in our exploration into short films, in the form of ‘La Vida Nuestra’, with the UK’s film and beer fans."

The event takes place on 2 May.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now