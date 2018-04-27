Estrella Damm creates Mediterranean pop-up to unveil Peter Dinklage short film

The activation at The Hoxton Docks in London will take customers from the "City of Angels, to the beaches of Barcelona and the nightlife of Amsterdam in one evening".

Food will be provided by Spanish restaurants José Pizarro, Brindisa and Sabor.

Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage will also provide a "one-off message". The activation forms part of Estrella Damm unveiling its latest short film called La Vida Nuestra starring Dinklage.

James Healey, UK country manager for Damm, said: "The launch of the Estrella Damm brand film has become an annual event in the UK, and we look forward to sharing the next chapter in our exploration into short films, in the form of ‘La Vida Nuestra’, with the UK’s film and beer fans."

The event takes place on 2 May.