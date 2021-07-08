Estrella Galicia hosts month of Spanish food celebration for holiday-deprived consumers

Beer brand Estrella Galicia is hosting a UK-based food festival in September for peope who are unable to visit Spain on their holidays.

The month-long event will give participants the opportunity to meet Estrella Galicia chef-ambassadors and learn about food and beer pairings, with tasting menus, tapas tours and specially paired menus on offer.

With many people feeling the absence of Spanish holidays, Estrella Galicia wanted to host a celebration of Spanish gastronomy, championing the UK's Spanish food scene.

Ticketed weekend tapas tours will be held in London, Newcastle, Brighton and Bristol. Guests will visit various restaurants and bars for small plates that will be paired with Estrella Galicia beer. For instance, for "Bristol's longest lunch tapas tour", diners will travel from Bar 44 to Gambas Tapas on a private boat.

Spanish restaurants have partnered Estrella Galicia to produce an array of tasting menus. The events will be led by Estrella Galicia chef ambassadors. In London, these include Nieves Barragán Mohacho, founder of Sabor; Monika Linton, founder of Brindisa; and Angel Zapata Martin, executive chef of Barrafina.

Other chef-ambassadors include Owen Morgan, founder of 44 Group in Cardiff; Daniel Keane, head chef of Urban Brewing in Dublin; Gustavo Marin, executive chef of The Embassy in Manchester; and Miguel Angel Mayor, head chef of Rioja in Glasgow.

Some menus will be tapas-style, while others will be more formal meals served with drinks including a full range of Estrella Galicia beers, from the lighter 0.0 to the heavier Black Coupage.

Special menus will also be available at all participating restaurants offering exclusive dishes and beer pairings.

Meanwhile, an at-home experience will be hosted by Brewmaster Xabier Cubillo, live from Estrella Galicia's brewery in Galicia Spain, and Graziano Cocco, from the restaurant Iberica.

Four beers will be paired with a selection of Spanish cheese, charcuterie and snacks supplied by Iberica. Attendees will receive a hamper of food and drinks ahead of the event designed to be shared between two.