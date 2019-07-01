Ete Davies to leave AnalogFolk

Ete Davies is leaving AnalogFolk as managing director of the London office.

It is understood that Davies has accepted a position at another agency, but neither he nor the agency would confirm this to Campaign.

Bill Brock, the agency’s founder and chief executive, is taking on Davies’ responsibilities for running the London office until a replacement is found. Brock co-founded the agency with Matt Dyke in 2008.

He said: "I can confirm that Ete has decided to leave AnalogFolk to pursue a new challenge. I would like to thank him for all his hard work and dedication to AnalogFolk London.



"Since the beginning of this year, our business with clients across Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific has experienced tremendous growth. Spurred on by this growth, we have ambitious plans over the back half of this year that include a series of new appointments and expansion projects."

Davies joined AnalogFolk from AKQA in 2015 as head of delivery, a newly created role, and was promoted within six month to managing director, following Matt Law’s promotion to global chief operating officer

During his time at AnalogFolk, he sought to champion diversity both within and outside the agency.

Earlier this year, Davies told Campaign that AnalogFolk had begun asking for blind CVs and test-based applications in the pre-job interview stage and was exploring the use of artificial intelligence to further strip out bias.

In July 2015, he co-founded We Are Stripes, a UK-based initiative to open up creative industry opportunities for people from diverse backgrounds. Davies also mentors for The Exchange Project and Who’s Your Momma (part of SheSays).

During a three-year stint at AKQA, Davies was global programme director for Nike and then head of delivery for North America, Europe and Asia. He has previously worked in project management roles at Tribal DDB, Fullsix and Modem Media (now Digitas).