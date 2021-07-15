Ethical investment brand Duguud unveils ad blitz

Duguud, a new consumer ethical investment brand, is backing its launch with a multimillion-pound ad campaign to communicate that it "only invests in companies that do good".

Duguud – a slang play on the phrase "do good" – is the trading name of the far more conventional-sounding fund management firm Amberside Capital.

The work, created by London Advertising, will run between July and October across TV, outdoor, print, online and sponsorship. The creative uses the Duguud logo, formed using imagery of the types of ethical companies in which it invests. The ads, which are voiced by former Springwatch presenter Kate Humble, carry the slogan: "We only invest in companies that do good."

To demonstrate its transparency, the company also commissioned environmental journalist Lucy Siegle to interview its executives and challenge their claims. A video of the discussion is available on the company website.

The agency, which won the business as a direct result of a campaign it ran for itself, was appointed by Duguud head of marketing David Pickles and head of media Alan Brydon.

Pickles said that while the industry "loves using phrases like 'impact investing'", its own research, conducted by Kantar, found that only 10% of people knew what the term meant.

He added: "Yet when it's explained to them, 60% agree it can create positive change in the environment and society for the UK economy and three times more people agree than disagree that if they had funds to invest, they would want to invest in [the ethical] area."

David Scrivens, Duguud's chief executive, said that "millions of people want to invest in companies that do good, but the industry has been talking to itself using jargon people don't understand and failing to gain their trust".

He continued: "We want to redefine the sector and make it possible for many more people to invest in it."

Duguud's investments include companies such as Sterling Suffolk, which grows tomatoes using hydroponic greenhouses that are 25% more energy-efficient than traditional glasshouses.

The Kantar research found that 63% of retail investors do not want to put their money into established, stock-market-listed companies but would rather invest in "real" projects, which is where Duguud is positioned.

"Increasingly, people are looking for more than just a decent return for the risk they take with their money," Scrivens added. "They want their investments to make a difference too.

"But, quite rightly, retail investors want a say in how their money is being spent, and that often means they want it to fund real projects, not just buy shares in companies that claim to be green, possibly as a way of greenwashing a larger fund."

London Advertising said the campaign is its largest since being founded in 2008.

Michael Moszynski, its chief executive, commented: "To cut through the jargon, we named the brand Duguud. To make it accessible to everyone, we created advertising that is simple, stands out and ensures people will remember the name of the brand. To drive rapid brand awareness, we are running it in refreshingly old-fashioned broadcast media."