Etihad creates steampunk 'holiday machine'

Activation promotes Etihad Holidays' new website.

Etihad Holidays is encouraging Londoners to book a break with a "sci-fi, steampunk-style" activation.

The "Holiday machine" experience at Paddington station, running on 22 and 23 January, is designed to promote the brand’s new website, which it says is "powered by a smart algorithm".

Passers-by will be able to step into the "machine" to see where they can travel with Etihad Holidays. There will be prizes up for grabs, such as 5% off bookings and free trips to Abu Dhabi.

The activation is being delivered by MullenLowe Open and is part of a campaign that includes digital, press, social, content, CRM and sponsorship activity.

Ryan Dunlap, head of customer engagement at Etihad, said: "We know that customers are looking for clear and cost-effective solutions when booking packages for their holidays. In an effort to embody our new 'Choose well' brand positioning, we've recently launched a new Etihad Holiday platform that now gives customers the opportunity to choose the best holiday packages at the best prices.

"That’s why we are excited to see the Etihad 'Holiday machine' campaign going live as the embodiment of the ideals we strive to achieve, helping all of our customers make the right choices for their travel needs with Etihad."

