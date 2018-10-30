Gurjit Degun
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Etsy promotes wellness in latest activation

The pop-up in Covent Garden runs during 2-4 November.

Etsy, the online marketplace, is opening a pop-up store in Covent Garden, London, that focuses on "mindful shopping".

"The Etsy Good Store" runs between 2 and 4 November. It aims to teach shoppers about the "craftsmanship and inspiring stories behind Etsy’s unique products".

There will be workshops around sustainability, with tips on what to keep in mind when shopping, and how to live an organic and zero-waste lifestyle. The wellness talks will be around crafts.

Visitors will also have the chance to shop at the pop-up.

