European Parliament to promote Europe as a 'feeling' rather than a brand

The European Parliament is planning more advertising campaigns around the concept of European togetherness, following the success of its recent campaign to increase voter turnout in the European elections.

Speaking to Campaign, Stephen Clark, director for the European Parliament liaison offices, said the election campaign was the first time the institution had tried to engage the European electorate with an emotional campaign.

The "Choose your future" spot, created by Copenhagen agency & Co, featured real-life births as a visual metaphor for the hopes and fears of Europeans and encouraged them to go out to vote in order to choose the type of Europe that they wanted their children to grow up in.

Clark said the work was an acknowledgment of people’s concerns over international issues, including China, Russia and Donald Trump. It sought to turn "being European" into a "feeling", he said.

He added: "We’ve opened up a new form of communication – the direct engagement of people. We have to speak as an institution. We’ve hit on something that we need to carry on doing."