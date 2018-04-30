European TV industry agrees that the time has come for better data and metrics

The TV consortium that comprises Adobe, research and strategy consultancy, MTM, Sky, data provider TVbeat and analytics company Alphonso, is designed to explore TV measurement and personalisation needs in Europe.

The research found that, while TV advertising is worth almost €20bn (£17.7bn) a year across the five markets, the UK has experienced a 9% drop in daily linear TV viewing. The Netherlands and Italy follow with a 6% and 5% drop respectively.

TV executives across the continent agree that new audience data initiatives and metrics are needed to tackle this and remain competitive.

"The TV industry across Europe is experiencing a period of dramatic change, as TV viewing becomes more widely distributed and fragmented and barriers to entry fall," Jon Watts, co-founder and director of MTM London said.

"There’s a strong consensus across most European markets that more is needed. Broadcasters increasingly need to leverage data to support and grow their businesses, developing new products, supporting improved targeting, and using data and marketing analytics to grow their multi-platform TV products. We’re confident that the industry will change with the times – but there’s clearly a lot to do."

The Consortium identified five key priorities for the TV industry during the roadshow including the development of:

common advertising segments and targeting attributes across different pools of TV/broadcaster ad inventory, to deliver scale to marketers; TV audience data providing comprehensive and independently-verified consumption patterns; new datasets and metrics (and associated products) to help bring new advertisers to TV, for example, SMEs, regional and performance advertisers; principles/methods for unified ad effectiveness measurement, ensuring comparability between different studies, and jointly develop ad attribution tools; new metrics and principles in areas such as viewability and brand safety to highlight TV’s unique quality and value.

"From Adobe's perspective, programmatic TV is the last bastion for us, particularly in Europe," Philip Duffield, managing director of Adobe Cloud EMEA told Campaign.

He explained that since Adobe rolled out programmatic TV in the US in 2014, the offering has grown to represent 20% of the company's overall revenue, and has secured a partnership with NBC earlier this year.



"We've struggled in Europe to roll it out and that's why the consortium is so important to us. We need to find out where the pain points are," he said.

The next step for the consortium is to enable more collaboration across players from a data, broadcast and adtech perspective.

"We all want this to happen and it has to," Duffield concluded.

For the research, the group has interviewed more than 150 executives representing such industry leaders such as BT, the BBC, Deutsche Telecom, Canal+, RTL, MediaCom, OMD and Nielsen.