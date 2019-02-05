Simon Gwynn
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Eurosport launches campaign to mark 30th anniversary

Celebration includes idents, short-form content and Spotify partnership.

Eurosport launches campaign to mark 30th anniversary

Eurosport is marking its 30th anniversary today (5 February) with a series of initiatives looking back to 1989, the year in which it was first broadcast.

The brand has created a bespoke identity to run across linear TV, digital and social channels in the form of idents, pre-title sequences and promos that celebrate the sports stars of 1989.

It has also commissioned a series of short-form films inspired by the year, revisiting some of 1989’s key sporting events.

Eurosport has also partnered Spotify to launch a 1989-themed playlist, microsite and digital ad campaign that will run until the end of the month. The collaboration will allow users to create their own playlist of music from 1989 matching their own tastes.

The channel was launched on Sky on 5 February 1989 and, in its first month, covered events including the World Alpine Skiing Championships, World Matchplay Snooker, the World Bobsleigh Championships and the European Figure Skating Championships.

JB Perrette, president and chief executive of Eurosport owner Discovery International, said: "Eurosport has been dedicated to sport for 30 years and continues to innovate and disrupt the market – proving itself to be a pioneer of the sports industry time and again.

"From our game-changing Olympic Games partnership, position as the home of cycling, Grand Slam tennis and winter sports, and operator of the only European-wide OTT streaming service, the Eurosport Player, Eurosport continues to be a unique proposition for sports fans across the continent."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How Doctor Who used YouTube to expand its sizeable universe

How Doctor Who used YouTube to expand its sizeable universe

Promoted

Added 8 hours ago
The big problem: bad data is fuelling mistrust

The big problem: bad data is fuelling mistrust

Promoted

February 01, 2019
AGENCY
How to create a great work environment for freelancers

How to create a great work environment for freelancers

Promoted

January 31, 2019
BRANDS
Career quandary: How should I include 'gardening leave' on my CV?

Career quandary: How should I include 'gardening leave' on my CV?

Promoted

January 30, 2019