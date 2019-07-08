Eurostar awards global media to Wavemaker

Eurostar, the high-speed rail service, has appointed Wavemaker to handle its global media planning and buying account after a competitive pitch.

Dentsu Aegis Network's iProspect was the incumbent on the account, having worked on the performance side as well as handling above-the-line briefs on an ad-hoc basis for Eurostar. It repitched for the business along with other agencies in the network.

The process was handled by ID Comms.

Richard Sherwood, customer engagement director at Eurostar, said: "We’ve chosen Wavemaker as our new agency partner based on their strength in strategic marketing and media planning, and their combination of offline and online expertise.

"We were incredibly impressed with the calibre of everyone we met during the pitch process. We’d like to thank iProspect for their work over the past number of years."