Simon Gwynn
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Eve Sleep hires former AA marketer Cheryl Calverley as CMO

Calverley left the car-breakdown service after three years.

Eve Sleep hires former AA marketer Cheryl Calverley as CMO

Cheryl Calverley, former marketing director at the AA, has joined mattress company Eve Sleep as chief marketing officer.

Campaign reported last month that Calverley was set to leave the AA amid a media review. The brand appointed Goodstuff Communications earlier this month.

She joined the AA as head of marketing in 2015 and was promoted to marketing director at the end of 2017. Before that, she worked at Birds Eye Iglo for five years and Unilever for seven years before that.

James Sturrock, chief executive of Eve, said: "With a wealth of consumer brand experience, Cheryl is a natural fit for the business and the delivery of Eve’s refocused growth strategy.

"Her proven track record in developing and managing high-profile brands will be crucial to further differentiating our brand positioning, enhancing customer experience and helping to achieve our ambition of becoming Europe's leading sleep and well-being brand."

Calverley started at Eve this week in the newly created position. Co-founder and chief brand officer Kuba Wieczorek remains at the company in the same role.

She said: "Eve is a beautiful brand with a fantastic product set and remarkable growth potential. Eve’s culture of challenging the traditional market offers a unique position from which to further build a powerful brand with a genuine connection to its customers and foster strong loyalty. The business has a clear sense of purpose, to improve people’s health and wellness, and the expansion of its product offering is a key part of this."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

BRANDS
l-r: Pritchard, Nightingale, Warren and Lee

How brands must approach the human experience

Promoted

Added 5 hours ago
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #51: Ian Heartfield on Guinness, Tango and Nike

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #51: Ian Heartfield on Guinness, Tango and Nike

Promoted

Added 27 hours ago
MEDIA
What type of leader are you?

What type of leader are you?

Promoted

Added 31 hours ago
Why banks don't need love for loyalty

Why banks don't need love for loyalty

Promoted

December 17, 2018