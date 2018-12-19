Eve Sleep hires former AA marketer Cheryl Calverley as CMO

Cheryl Calverley, former marketing director at the AA, has joined mattress company Eve Sleep as chief marketing officer.

Campaign reported last month that Calverley was set to leave the AA amid a media review. The brand appointed Goodstuff Communications earlier this month.

She joined the AA as head of marketing in 2015 and was promoted to marketing director at the end of 2017. Before that, she worked at Birds Eye Iglo for five years and Unilever for seven years before that.

James Sturrock, chief executive of Eve, said: "With a wealth of consumer brand experience, Cheryl is a natural fit for the business and the delivery of Eve’s refocused growth strategy.

"Her proven track record in developing and managing high-profile brands will be crucial to further differentiating our brand positioning, enhancing customer experience and helping to achieve our ambition of becoming Europe's leading sleep and well-being brand."

Calverley started at Eve this week in the newly created position. Co-founder and chief brand officer Kuba Wieczorek remains at the company in the same role.

She said: "Eve is a beautiful brand with a fantastic product set and remarkable growth potential. Eve’s culture of challenging the traditional market offers a unique position from which to further build a powerful brand with a genuine connection to its customers and foster strong loyalty. The business has a clear sense of purpose, to improve people’s health and wellness, and the expansion of its product offering is a key part of this."