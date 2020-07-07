Eve Sleep picks AnalogFolk to reinvent digital experience

Eve Sleep, the online mattress and bedding seller, has appointed AnalogFolk to help develop its digital "sleep wellness" offering and its customer experience platform amid changes in consumer behaviour caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

It is Eve's first major agency appointment since Cheryl Calverley, former chief marketing officer, was appointed chief executive in April. The former AA marketing chief joined Eve in 2018.

AnalogFolk will now work with Eve to "reimagine and reinvent the brand’s digital retail experience", which means looking at new digital journeys, revenue streams, experiences, content and partnerships.

In particular, the brand is looking at creating content and services for consumers around sleep wellness, alongside an array of wider sleep products, as well as its core products of mattresses, bedding and bedroom furniture.

Ecommerce sales have surged in recent months during the pandemic, while Eve wants to capitalise on a rise in consumers buying more products to help them sleep better – something that the brand said has helped it attain growth this year despite the challenging economic environment.

Eve, which launched in 2014, has traditionally focused its adspend on performance marketing in order to target products at key consumer groups, but its recent move to a more mature wellness operation has encouraged the brand to split spend equally between brand and performance, Calverley told a Campaign Breakfast Briefing event in November 2019.

The brand also works with Goodstuff Communications for media planning and buying and Croud for digital media.

Calverley today said AnalogFolk was an agency she had been watching "for some time" and has got to know them well recently.

She said: "Their mission and approach fits with ours and they’re bunch of super-smart, good, fun people – which, let’s face it, is probably the number-one priority when you’re about to embark on a project like this.

"The timing couldn’t be better to take the opportunity to step right back and define what the future digital retail experience could look like, as ecommerce goes through 10 years of transformation in three months. The opportunity we have in front of us is incredibly exciting and we are looking forward to creating something funky, fun and famous together. And, yes, that’s explicitly part of the brief."