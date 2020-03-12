Evening Standard cuts print run by 10% as Londoners work from home

The Evening Standard has reduced its print run by 10% as the coronavirus outbreak takes hold and an increasing number of people work from home.

In a note to the company’s key contacts, chief executive Mike Soutar explained that the move aims to reduce wastage because "our returns have consequently risen to a significant level over the last two weeks".

The newspaper has also shifted its distribution out of what it is calling a quieter zone one.

There will be more copies available in Sainsbury's and Waitrose supermarkets in zone three and "the suburbs beyond, where many of our readers live".

Soutar continued: "We believe this is prudent given the likely increase in people working from or near home. Early results show that these steps allow us to maintain a figure of around 750,000 copies daily, targeted in the right places to the right people.

"We will continue to actively manage our distribution to ensure that people can access a copy as the situation evolves."

The Evening Standard has had a print run of about 800,000.

The editorial team has also trialled working from home and produced a full test edition of the newspaper on deadline. The sales team has had a similar trial "to verify that the sales functions can still operate effectively".

Soutar added: "Of course, none of us know for certain what the next few weeks will bring, but I can say with confidence that the Evening Standard remains prepared and able to continue to operate across all platforms to bring our readers the very best news, information, reassurance and guidance."

The coronavirus has been spreading in the UK over the past few weeks, leading to many businesses closing and requesting staff work from home.

At the end of February, OMD UK and PHD closed for about three days after a suspected Covid-19 case; MullenLowe Group’s office is currently closed for the same reason; Twitter has asked all staff globally to work from home; and MediaCom is trialling all employees working from home tomorrow (Friday).