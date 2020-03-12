Gurjit Degun
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Evening Standard cuts print run by 10% as Londoners work from home

Newspaper is distributing more copies across zone three.

Soutar: newspaper will print about 750,000 copies daily
Soutar: newspaper will print about 750,000 copies daily

The Evening Standard has reduced its print run by 10% as the coronavirus outbreak takes hold and an increasing number of people work from home.

In a note to the company’s key contacts, chief executive Mike Soutar explained that the move aims to reduce wastage because "our returns have consequently risen to a significant level over the last two weeks".

The newspaper has also shifted its distribution out of what it is calling a quieter zone one.

There will be more copies available in Sainsbury's and Waitrose supermarkets in zone three and "the suburbs beyond, where many of our readers live".

Soutar continued: "We believe this is prudent given the likely increase in people working from or near home. Early results show that these steps allow us to maintain a figure of around 750,000 copies daily, targeted in the right places to the right people.

"We will continue to actively manage our distribution to ensure that people can access a copy as the situation evolves."

The Evening Standard has had a print run of about 800,000. 

The editorial team has also trialled working from home and produced a full test edition of the newspaper on deadline. The sales team has had a similar trial "to verify that the sales functions can still operate effectively".

Soutar added: "Of course, none of us know for certain what the next few weeks will bring, but I can say with confidence that the Evening Standard remains prepared and able to continue to operate across all platforms to bring our readers the very best news, information, reassurance and guidance."

The coronavirus has been spreading in the UK over the past few weeks, leading to many businesses closing and requesting staff work from home.

At the end of February, OMD UK and PHD closed for about three days after a suspected Covid-19 case; MullenLowe Group’s office is currently closed for the same reason; Twitter has asked all staff globally to work from home; and MediaCom is trialling all employees working from home tomorrow (Friday).

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Campaign UK Female Frontier Awards 2020: Best foot forward

Campaign UK Female Frontier Awards 2020: Best foot forward

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago
MEDIA
How to connect OOH, radio and drivers

How to connect OOH, radio and drivers

Promoted

March 09, 2020
MEDIA
Seriousness, style and fast-food humour: 5 top TV ads

Seriousness, style and fast-food humour: 5 top TV ads

Promoted

March 06, 2020
How Mail Metro Media is winning with women

How Mail Metro Media is winning with women

Promoted

March 05, 2020