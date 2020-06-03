Gurjit Degun
Evening Standard hands CEO role to Forbes' Charles Yardley

He joins on 15 June.

Yardley: worked at Forbes for 14 years
The Evening Standard has picked Forbes’ Charles Yardley as chief executive to replace Mike Soutar, who left at the end of May.

Yardley, who has 20 years’ experience in the media industry, will join the company on 15 June and report to Evgeny Lebedev, owner of the Evening Standard.

He leaves his role as senior vice-president, managing director of Europe, at Forbes. Yardley has worked at Forbes for almost 14 years, with a break in-between this stint and when he was chief operating officer at City AM.

Soutar’s resignation was announced in April. He had joined the business in October 2019.

Yardley said: "There has never been a more powerful and important time for the media to accurately depict the world’s affairs. Through times of crisis and uncertainty, the Evening Standard remains resilient and a central role for Londoners, and the UK, through its trusted and well-respected journalism.

"I look forward to working with the innovative and progressive team at the Evening Standard to reinforce the brand within culture and celebrate the importance of reliable journalism."

