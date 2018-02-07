Gurjit Degun
Event Awards 2018 date set for 1 November

The Event Awards will return to the Eventim Hammersmith Apollo on 1 November.

The awards pick out the best out of the industry, with awards judged by brand experience specialists.

Entries will open in early March and those interested can register for updates at eventawards.com/register-for-updates.

Last year Amplify took home the coveted Brand Experience Agency of the Year gong and XYZ was awarded the Grand Prix for its Nike Strike Night activation.

For a full list of last year's winners visit campaignlive.co.uk/event-awards.

