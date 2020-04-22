Added 20 hours ago
Event Team

This talented live team received testimonials galore.

Event Team

GOLD
Amplify Live Team
Amplify is quite rightly proud of its live team, who last year pulled off an array of impressive feats from working in collaboration with the agency’s much-admired studio, through to working with Airbnb to create the striking ‘A Night at… The Louvre’ campaign.

The Live Team took a hollowed shell that was once London’s Tower Records and transformed it into a 5,000m² pop-up flagship store for Google's Curiosity Rooms in just eight weeks. For Red Bull’s new multi-venue festival, they delivered 11 very different gigs and events featuring more than 100 artists while 12.9 million watched a livestream along with 6,000 guests at Facebook’s F8 conference.

The team comprises a mix of up and coming talent through to more established team members, striving to deliver trailblazing work for clients including Netflix, Google, PlayStation, Jack Daniel’s and Nike. Their collective experience, knowledge and sheer drive makes Amplify the powerhouse of experiences that it is today.

Topics

