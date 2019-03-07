Every day should be #IWD: A year of celebrating 'badass' female creatives

Advertising creatives Charlotte Hugh and Danny Pallett were fed up with seeing women only being celebrated on International Women’s Day. So the pair set themselves an ambitious challenge, deciding to spotlight a different young female creative every day for an entire year.

International Women’s Day 2019 marks 365 days of Hugh and Pallett championing the next generation of female creative talent. The platform they built, Badass.Gal, is one step towards correcting the dismal fact that only 12% of creative directors are women, and many young women drop out of creative careers before even signing their first contract.

Hugh and Pallett are hosting a two-day exhibition this week, called #BadassBecause, to mark Badass.Gal’s anniversary. The show features portraits of a number of Badass.Gal nominees, shot by photographer Marc Hayden and illustrated by art director and illustrator Beki Reilly.

The sold-out exhibition is hosted in partnership with Twitter Women, Adobe UK, Move agency, sustainable fashion brand Nobody’s Child, creative agency Dark Horses and production company Curious.

Campaign has compiled a selection of the portraits below. Let them serve as motivation to raise up more female creative talent, every single day of the year.