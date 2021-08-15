If you’re short of ideas for a column like this, then a fail-safe fallback is the WCMLF angle. No, not “Ways to capture millennial love forever” or “Why corporations matter like family” – although there’s a pretty good chance that either of those pieces of nonsense would get published somewhere.

Instead, I’m talking about the old “What can marketers learn from” format. If you have a quick Google, you’ll find loads of these, from “What can marketers learn from Gareth Southgate” to “What can marketers learn from the Olympics/HR/engineers/physicists/the porn industry/Harry Potter/Genghis Khan etc.” You might even find one or two from me because I believe we should fill our lives with diverse stimuli, to increase our odds of making happy accidents happen.

However, there comes a point when looking to others for inspiration betrays a lack of self-confidence, rather than a relentless curiosity. If you’re not careful, the sub-text becomes: “We’re hopeless at everything, so we’d better learn from these much smarter types."

I fear we might be reaching this point in our industry. We are obsessed by the supposed “threats” posed by AI, management consultants, in-housing, offshoring, user-generated content and so on. We’re intimidated by other creative sectors, such as gaming, music, fashion and technology. We’re even increasingly questioning our ability (and moral right) to sell stuff.

Don’t get me wrong, there’s lots wrong with our world and many things we can learn from elsewhere. But sometimes we should remind ourselves that we have lessons for others too.

So instead of reaching for yet another easy WCMLF, I’m going to go all WCEELFU for a change: “What can everybody else learn from us?”

Well for starters, good marketers really understand people. “No shit, Sherlock”, you might say. But at a time when many businesses are chasing after the latest technological fad just for the sake of it, this remains our trump card and we forget it at our peril. Many other disciplines could learn from this.

Then there’s our knack of creating big ideas that can galvanise whole organisations across every sector imaginable. We don’t just analyse data or produce interminable reports, we turn our thinking into something clear, simple and highly actionable. Many consultants could up their game on this front.

These ideas don’t always work but when they do, they can be staggeringly effective (and efficient). A couple of words or a simple visual asset can generate immense value over the long term. Likewise, a smart adjustment to one of marketing’s other 4 Ps can make a huge difference. We know this because (contrary to the tired criticism of marketers as lacking substance) we’ve accumulated an enormous body of knowledge on “how brands grow” (thank you Byron Sharp, Les Binet, Sarah Carter, Peter Field, the IPA et al). Our fiercest critics (and some of us) could do with a quick refresher.

On top of this, our ideas travel. For instance, according to the last count (the IPA’s 2020 Export Report), British advertising exports grew 17% to £7.9bn. Again, I recognise that advertising is just one part of the marketing mix but this sector alone amounts to more than engineering services, legal services, telecommunications, insurance, pensions, publishing or architecture. And the quality of our work is lauded internationally too: not just in ad awards but at the Super Bowl, the Emmys, SXSW and so on. Other sectors take note.

In fact, we don’t just sell our wares all over the planet – we can actually make the world a better place too. I’m not saying this should be the purpose of every brand, but there are many instances where clever marketing has been at the heart of social change: from getting people to stop smoking to making them wear a seatbelt, encouraging greener behaviour to nudging healthier eating. Traditional economists, politicians and lawmakers don’t always have the answers and could learn from our many success stories in this field.

Finally, we still manage to have fun. At least some of the time. For sure, the past 18 months have been really tough for our people – as they have been for the whole world. And of course, we must take urgent action to address some horrendous practices of inequality, harassment and discrimination – like every other industry. But at their best, marketing departments and their various agencies offer stimulating homes for curious minds and creative spirits. Ask your friends in more corporate careers for a comparison.

So, there we have it. We certainly have a lot to learn from others but let’s not lose sight of what we have to give too: like human insight, big ideas, long-term value, global prowess, world-changing properties and fun careers.

To use another acronym (another thing we’re good at): HYLTAFABBAWYDADYW.

[Or: Hope you liked this and feel a bit better about what you do all day.]

You’re welcome.

Andy Nairn is founding partner at Lucky Generals.