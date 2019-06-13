Ben Londesbrough, Martha Llewlleyn and Yasmin Arrigo
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Everybody's beautiful game - how brands are waking up to the Women's World Cup

With the Women's World Cup in full swing, Campaign discovers why the women's game is both a trendsetter and positive space for brands.

Football. A glorious game that is watched by billions and supported by brands in their hundreds. But the game of the people has been dominated by just one half, the male half, men’s football.

Until now. The Women’s World Cup, which kicked off last week, is the most high profile yet. The broadcasters have embraced it, audiences have reached record levels and sponsorship is on the rise.

With this wave of investment, Campaign spoke to key sponsors of women's football – are brands really committed to bridging the gap? What happens at the end of this tournament when that final whistle blows? Are they invested in the long-term future of the women's game? And supporting the talented players inspiring generations to come?

Hear from COPA90, Visa, Budweiser, Lucozade, Mars and England player Jordan Nobbs on why this summer’s World Cup is vital, not just in terms of the short-term effects it will have for the women’s game, but for its continued longevity.

It’s everybody’s beautiful game.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

The power of positivity

The power of positivity

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago
How to make a great impact on the big screen

How to make a great impact on the big screen

Promoted

Added 7 hours ago
MEDIA
YouTube Works 2019: Best use of YouTube for performance marketing

YouTube Works 2019: Best use of YouTube for performance marketing

Promoted

Added 14 hours ago
How to keep the harmony in business

How to keep the harmony in business

Promoted

Added 24 hours ago