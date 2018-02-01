Gurjit Degun
Added 10 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Everyman Cinema bans films to open mental health discussions

Everyman Cinema is banning films for one day to encourage people to talk openly about mental health.

Everyman Cinema bans films to open mental health discussions

Its Islington branch Screen on the Green will open its doors today for people to start discussions.

The campaign is part of Time to Talk Day which is a UK-wide initiative from charity Time to Change, and is in partnership with Digital Cinema Media and Ogilvy & Mather.

Hoss Ghonouie, head of marketing at Everyman Cinema, said: "Instead of watching a film, we’re encouraging guests to come in and have a chat instead. We want as much talking in the cinema as possible.

"One in four adults experience mental health problems every year. So come down with a friend for a chat and a drink in support of Time To Talk Day."

Before commenting please read our rules for commenting on articles.

If you see a comment you find offensive, you can flag it as inappropriate. In the top right-hand corner of an individual comment, you will see 'flag as inappropriate'. Clicking this prompts us to review the comment. For further information see our rules for commenting on articles.

comments powered by Disqus

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now