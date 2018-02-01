Everyman Cinema bans films to open mental health discussions

Its Islington branch Screen on the Green will open its doors today for people to start discussions.

The campaign is part of Time to Talk Day which is a UK-wide initiative from charity Time to Change, and is in partnership with Digital Cinema Media and Ogilvy & Mather.

Hoss Ghonouie, head of marketing at Everyman Cinema, said: "Instead of watching a film, we’re encouraging guests to come in and have a chat instead. We want as much talking in the cinema as possible.

"One in four adults experience mental health problems every year. So come down with a friend for a chat and a drink in support of Time To Talk Day."