Everyman Cinema partners Jaguar to deliver its first immersive experience

1940s American carnival experience is inspired by the film 'Nightmare Alley'.

Everyman Cinema: experience marks the launch of Guillermo del Toro film Nightmare Alley

Everyman Cinema has partnered Jaguar UK to present an immersive experience that celebrates the launch of Guillermo del Toro's latest movie, Nightmare Alley.

The film is a psychological noir thriller exploring the nuanced world of a travelling carnival and the lives of New York's elite society in the mid-20th century. It stars Toni Collette as Zeena the Seer, Cate Blanchett as Dr Lilith Ritter, Bradley Cooper as Stanton Carlisle and Rooney Mara as Molly Cahill.

Across three evenings from 21 January, 125 visitors will be immersed in the dark underbelly of a 1940s American travelling carnival and are encouraged to dress for the occasion by taking inspiration from styles of the era.

The experience, taking place at Everyman's Screen on the Green venue in London's Islington and produced in collaboration with Searchlight Pictures, has been designed to make the narrative of the film "even more powerful", with vintage carnival props, plus original and hand-painted signage.

Performers inspired by characters from the film will transport attendees into del Toro's dark world. Guests will be chaperoned into the venue by twin mime artists the Harletwins. Once inside they can stop for a photo next to a large set-piece directly from the film. There will also be a mystic reading tarot cards, music by brass band Perhaps Contraption and twisted cabaret performances.

A selection of food and cocktails inspired by 1940s America will be available, including corn dogs and candy floss. Cocktails crafted by World of Zing Ltd Cocktails include The Snake Charmer, made with passionfruit liqueur vanilla lime and Prosecco, and a Candy Floss Fizz, made with raspberry liqueur prosecco and candy floss.

The project is being creative directed by The Twins Prendergast (Ella Prendergast and Livi Prendergast).

Nightmare Alley will be released in cinemas nationwide by Searchlight Pictures on 21 January.

