Diana Bradley
Added 7 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Evian capitalises on Cristiano Ronaldo's Coca-Cola snub

The Portuguese football star made it clear he is not a fan of the soft drink at a Monday press conference.

Cristiano Ronaldo at a Euro 2020 press conference [Getty Images]
At least one water brand was paying attention when Cristiano Ronaldo removed two Coca-Cola bottles that had been placed in front of him at a press conference and instead held up a bottle of water shouting "agua" in Portuguese.

"Couldn't have said it better ourselves!" Evian tweeted, along with a clip of the incident that occurred at a Monday Euro 2020 press event.

The famously health-conscious Portugal and Juventus star’s avoidance of the soda coincided with a $4bn drop in the market value of Coca-Cola, according to ESPN. However, most of the fall in the share price had happened before Ronald's press conference began.

The World Health Organization also backed Ronaldo in a tweet on Thursday, using his move as a way to educate Twitter followers about how to stay healthy and fit.

Ronaldo’s action may have inspired other players to express their opinion about brand placements at pressers. On Tuesday, France and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba removed a bottle of Heineken 0.0 non-alcoholic beer that had been placed in front of him. For Pogba, a Muslim, alcohol is forbidden. 

A version of this article originally appeared on PRWeek

 

