Evian partners artist Sara Shakeel for a sparkling exhibition

Evian has partnered with artist Sara Shakeel to celebrate the launch of its Evian Sparkling water with a pop-up exhibition in London.

Known for adding sparkles to her artwork Shakeel has transformed a range of scenes using glitter and crystals.

The three-room art installation at Protein Studios in Shoreditch begins in a bright room with an illuminated Evian sparkling fridge. Behind the fridge is a secret door that when opened reveals an entryway, taking guests through into the world of "Evian Sparkling and Sara Shakeel". Sparkling exhibits include a London bus, a wraparound-mirrored infinity room and six lifestyle scenes.

The launch event for the experience, which is open until 5 February, was visited by Evian global brand ambassador Emma Raducanu.

Commenting on the installation, Gemma Morgan, beverage category director at Evian, said: "We are so excited to have collaborated with such a pioneering artist as Sara Shakeel to curate this immersive experience that perfectly encapsulates the essence of Evian Sparkling. This new product innovation is designed to elevate your experience whilst keeping you hydrated with its purity and freshness.

"Bringing to life Evian Sparkling's delicate sparkle, the installation is unexpected, fun and really captures your imagination with all of its experiential sparkling touchpoints. We cannot wait for people to engage with Evian Sparkling in such a unique way."

Evian continues its partnership with Shakeel through a commission on an upcoming NFT artwork that will celebrate its heritage from the glacial rocks in the heart of the French Alps.

Image: Getty Images